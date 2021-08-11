Appreciating service members for Veterans Day

While Veterans Appreciation Month is in May, NEWS CENTER Maine is celebrating the stories of veterans in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday.

Monday : Tiger Flight 719

Born and raised in Cornish, Donald Sargent was an Army Ranger in his early 20s. On March 16, Sargent and 92 others got on a plane in California. They were a special unit, his family says, and along with three South Vietnamese soldiers, took off for Vietnam on a secret mission.

But Tiger Flight 719 never landed in Vietnam. The plane and all on board were lost over the Pacific somewhere between the Philippines and Guam. No one knows or will say what really happened to the plane.