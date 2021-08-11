Appreciating service members for Veterans Day
For Veterans Day, NEWS CENTER Maine is taking extra time to honor and thank America's veterans.
While Veterans Appreciation Month is in May, NEWS CENTER Maine is celebrating the stories of veterans in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday.
Monday: Tiger Flight 719
Born and raised in Cornish, Donald Sargent was an Army Ranger in his early 20s. On March 16, Sargent and 92 others got on a plane in California. They were a special unit, his family says, and along with three South Vietnamese soldiers, took off for Vietnam on a secret mission.
But Tiger Flight 719 never landed in Vietnam. The plane and all on board were lost over the Pacific somewhere between the Philippines and Guam. No one knows or will say what really happened to the plane.
The 93 soldiers who lost their lives on the flight are now honored with a memorial. Still, that doesn't change the pain or end the family mission to get the names on the Vietnam Wall.
Tuesday: Navy nurse shares her stories
As world war two raged, the Navy and Marines had thousands of wounded to care for, and they needed nurses
Helen Siragusa had just started nursing school when Pearl Harbor was attacked.
“In our school, we had a poster on the wall that was a picture of a Navy nurse and said 'The Navy Needs Nurses.' Every time I saw that poster it kept reinforcing me.”
Siragusa joined the Navy and served for six and a half years. Stories of her service can be found in her new autobiography 'Navy Nurse.' The book is dictated by Helen and written down by her son Jim, a retired English teacher.
