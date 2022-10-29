Annual "Trunk or Treat" event held at Crosspoint Church in Bangor

Gary Turgeon is the children's Pastor at the church and said the event is held every year because "people need something to smile about.

BANGOR, Maine — In preparation for Halloween on Monday, events are being held all across Maine this weekend to get kids excited for the main event.

On Saturday, the Crosspoint Church of Bangor held its annual "Trunk or Treat" event for kiddos in its parking lot.

Gary Turgeon, children's pastor at the Crosspoint Church, said about 50 cars lined up to hand out candy to hundreds of kids dressed up in their favorite costumes.

Many of the cars went all out with decorations, with themes like Monsters Inc., Harry Potter, and Charlie Brown.

Turgeon explained it's important to them to keep this annual tradition going year after year.

"People need something to smile about, people need something in this world that just brings them a little happiness... We go to work every day, we fight the pandemic, we fight all of these other things in our lives and for two hours we can forget it, and just have fun," Turgeon said.