Amid tin can shortage, shoppers flock to Bangor market for canned cranberry sauce

The owner of Joe’s Market in Bangor said customers from a half-hour away have stopped in to secure their cranberry sauce ahead of Thanksgiving.

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired on Oct. 25.

Cranberry sauce is one of the many holiday staples affected by global supply chain woes that are causing a tin can shortage.

That, in turn, left some store shelves bare where the whole and jellied cranberry sauce many crave with their turkey and stuffing are usually found. Joe’s Market on Garland Street in Bangor heard about the sauce scare in time to stock its shelves.

“A couple of weeks ago, my wife said, ‘You might want to stock up on cranberry sauce. I hear it’s hard to get this year,’” owner Joe Perry said.

Perry immediately checked with his New Hampshire supplier and followed his wife’s suggestion.

“I had plenty, I thought, but under the conditions, I ordered a couple more cases. I couldn’t believe the response when I put it on Facebook," Perry said.

That response included a customer who drove almost a half-hour from Hudson for the holiday fruit relish soon after the social media posting. In fact, Perry said quite a few folks have stopped in just for the tart delight on Wednesday.

Joe's Market is open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

