A new look this Halloween

Officials in York are discouraging residents from traditional trick-or-treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other towns are looking to get creative this year.

MAINE, USA — Traditional trick-or-treating likely won't happen in many Maine cities and towns this year. Instead, creative thinking is needed to find ways to celebrate safely.

We've all seen some of the homemade candy slides some people are hoping to use this year, and that's because the U.S. CDC considers trick-or-treating a "high risk" activity. This is because of the handing out treats and close contact many people come in on the streets.

One community discouraging people from trick-or-treating is York.

"We're recommending smaller communities stick within the family," Lt. John Lizanecz of York Police Department said.

Some towns are trying to get creative with spooky, but, safe activities.

In Kennebunkport, families can register for a Trail of Treats.

"We're working with the police department and other town departments to make sure this is a safe alternative," Carol Cook with Kennebunkport Parks and Recreation said.

This event will allow families to stay in the car together and drive through the trail to see the nine scary locations and get pre-packaged treats at the end.

Cook told NEWS CENTER Maine, adapting during this time is crucial.

"COVID-19 has caused all of us to either be creative or curl up in a ball and fade away," she said.

In York, officials are also urging residents to get creative.

"Families doing their own, almost like Easter egg hunts in their yard," Lt. Lizanecz said.