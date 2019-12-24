MAINE, USA — The holiday season is often a time where people accumulate items and then get rid of old ones.

Goodwill is certainly a popular place to bring donations. After all, the company relies on them. But not everything is good to donate.

Goodwill Northern New England put together a list of the best items to donate, as well as a list of what not to donate after the holidays.

Top items to donate:

Clothing and shoes Electronics: computers, cell phones and game consoles Musical instruments House wares Jewelry Books and vinyl records Tools Games and toys Your old car

What not to donate:

Clothing that is soiled, wet or torn

Furniture that’s broken, torn or stained, covered in pet hair or has missing parts

Baby furniture or car seats

Tires, batteries, gasoline, motor oil

Paint, lightbulbs, flammable or combustible gases (propane, butane, oxygen, etc.)

Mattresses, box springs, water beds or water bed frames

Guns or other firearms, bullets or other ammunition, explosives,

Organs and pianos

Large desks

“There is no easier or more affordable way to help our community this season than by donating to the Goodwill in your neighborhood,” Senior Vice President of Retail Operations Kossi Gamedah said. “Donating helps change lives through the power of work. Plus, nothing feels better than wrapping up the hectic holiday season by getting a fresh start on the new year – Marie Kondo style. Just please make sure your donations are on the ‘nice’ list this year.”

More information on what should or should not be donated can be found here.