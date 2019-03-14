BANGOR, Maine — For those who love math, Thursday is a day to eat pie!

Thursday is National Pi Day — March 14, or 3-14.

To celebrate, all six Governor's Restaurant & Bakery locations are selling slices of homemade pie for just $3 and 14 cents.

Restaurants are open until 9 p.m. Thursday night, and they tell us they have plenty of slices because the bakers made extra to prepare for Pi Day.

Trevon Butler, assistant manager at Governor's in Bangor, said, "certain pies we make more than others. Like I said our chocolate cream pie, peanut butter pie, graham cracker pie, some of the ones that are sold the most and as you can see we've been busy all day selling pies."

The restaurants from Presque Isle to Lewiston also did an emoji poll online to find out what the most popular pie was. As of our last check, peanut butter pie is beating out chocolate cream, pumpkin and apple.