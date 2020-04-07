4th of July parade celebration through Bangor and Brewer

"Because we lost our celebration of many many years, we felt we should have our own organic parade," said Rep. Dick Campbell.

BANGOR, Maine — The annual 4th of July parade through the cities of Bangor and Brewer kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. People started walking from the Brewer Auditorium all the way to the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Even though many annual celebrations were canceled or postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, residents told NEWS CENTER Maine it was important to still walk for independence day.

"Because we lost our celebration of many many many years, we felt we should have our own organic parade... to celebrate the 4th of July we have paraded in the original and annual parade route for the Bangor/ Brewer parade and the support along the route was incredible," said Representative Dick Campbell of Orrington and Bucksport (District 130).

"I'm here just for us to remember what our independence day means and we need to remember what our forefathers did at the beginning and its just a time to remember about our great country and we need to stand strong," said Representative Abigail Griffin of Glenburn, Kenduskeag and Levant (District 102).