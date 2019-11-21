PORTLAND, Maine — Crews put up this year's holiday tree in Downtown Portland Thursday.

The tree that comes in at 55 feet tall and 30 feet wide was cut down in Deering Oaks park.

It was then carefully carried by truck through town to Monument Square where it was hoisted into place.

This is the second year in a row the tree has been selected from public property.

"Many of the trees we looked at this year were either close to wires or in backyards," Jeff Tarling, the city's arborist, said. "This tree here in Deering Oaks, we were going to be doing some tree work to it anyway because it's so close to the field and the light tower. So this is a good tree for us."

Tarling said it will take his crews three days to get more than 5,000 LED lights on the tree.

A tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.