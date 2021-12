Over 230 Santa helpers participated in Santa Sunday at Sunday River to raise money for education and recreation programs.

NEWRY, Maine — It was Santa Sunday at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry.

Over 230 Santa helpers donned their best red suits and hit the slopes, ringing sleigh bells all the way.

Before dashing through the snow, all the Santas made a donation to the Sunday River Community Fund, which supports local education and recreation programs.