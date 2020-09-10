Hiker found dead on summit of Katahdin

This is the second death of a hiker on Katahdin in the last few days.

The body of an unidentified man was found Thursday at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Baxter Peak.

The body was later reported via a 911 call at about 11:30 am. Baxter State Park (BSP) Rangers were alerted shortly after that and launched a recovery mission flown by the Maine Army National Guard.

The Maine Army National Guard UH60L Blackhawk landed atop the mountain at 3:44 pm, and BSP Rangers help load the body into the helicopter.

The body was transported to Caribou Pit on the Park’s southern border at 4:00 pm. Lawson Funeral Home transported the body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. BSP District Rangers are investigating and details will be released as they become available.

“This is the second death of a hiker on Katahdin in as many days. On behalf of Baxter State Park staff, I extend the sincerest condolences to families of these two individuals," said Park Director Eben Sypitkowski.

On Wednesday, former editor for the Boston Globe, Donald MacGillis, 74, was hiking with his nephew on Knife's Edge Trail on Mt. Katahdin before falling and later dying from his injuries.