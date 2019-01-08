ROCKLAND (Knox Village Soup) — Makaila Hickey of Rockland was crowned 2019 Maine Sea Goddess July 31 in ceremonies at the 72nd Maine Lobster Festival at Harbor Park.

A 2019 graduate of Oceanside High School, Hickey is the daughter of Lee and Dawne Hickey. She was crowned by RADM Tiongson of the U.S. Coast Guard. Hickey plans to attend Husson University to major in mass communications, and hopes to become a Trekkers program manager.

» Read the full story at knox.villagesoup.com.

Meghan Keizer of Port Clyde was named Crown Princess, and was crowned by 2018 Maine Sea Goddess Erin Dugan. She is the daughter of Jamie Keizer and Angie Dugan, and plans to attend Husson University to major in nursing. She is a 2019 graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School.