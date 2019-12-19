WINDHAM, Maine — Stephanie Lay is always on the go.

She's a single mom and the owner of Maine Tex, a grilled salsa company with a mission to employ young adults with autism, like her 19-year-old son Bryce.

"I'm very busy, not only running the business but taking care of my son and fighting autism and that's a full-time job in itself," Lay said.

It's a busy schedule that only got busier in September -- when last we spoke with Lay.

That's when hundreds of letters from United Health Care started showing up in her mailbox.

All of them addressed to Bryce and State of Maine DHHS, not in Augusta, but in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lay spent days on the phone trying to figure out what happened, why they got 778 letters, every one them denying payment for claims she never made. Including one for zero dollars.

"I thought everything was done and over with, that they had stopped the process because they were working on stopping the process."

The letters stopped but as Lay found out it was just the first wave.

One day in November she asked her son to get the mail.

"I said Bryce go check out mail. He looked at me in the car and just shook his head" Lay said.

That's right, the letters were back...this time, 563 of them.

"They keep coming" Lay said.

They do. Just two weeks ago, the mail carrier delivered 103 more.

"And it's the same exact letter over and over and over and over again."

At this point, Stephanie has no idea when and if the letters will ever stop coming.

1,144 letters, that altogether weigh more than 50 pounds.

"It's quite comical now because all I can do is laugh."

And at this time year... wish for a Christmas miracle.

"Hopefully 2020 will be a letter free year," Lay said laughing.