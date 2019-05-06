FALMOUTH, Maine — A baby raccoon was likely saved through a heroic effort Tuesday in which a Facebook community's call for help successfully attracted the attention of local wildlife rehabbers who then came to the rescue.

Cindy Halter is a dog walker and pet sitter. After returning from the dog park with a homeowner's pup around 11 a.m., she spotted near the Falmouth-Portland border a helpless baby raccoon curled up on the pavement of a driveway.

"I didn’t know what to do, so I took a picture to show my boss [Marie Gagnon] and ask for advice," Halter told NEWS CENTER Maine. "I definitely knew not to touch the baby raccoon. I thought it was a doggie toy at first glance."

Gagnon promptly shared Halter's photo of the baby raccoon to a Facebook group called MAINE Wildlife, and that's when Maine showed off its distinctly unique way of being just a giant small town. Help was soon on the way.

"Injured baby raccoon in Falmouth," Gagnon wrote in the post. "Should animal control be called or is there a wildlife rehabber in the area?"

The post quickly garnered comments, eventually totaling about 100, with dozens offering direction and tagging friends who may know how to assist.

Through initial updates, Gagnon wrote that Halter had transferred the baby raccoon to a box and was waiting to hear where she could bring it.

"She doesn't want to traumatize it too much," Gagnon said. "We are both at work and trying to do many things at once. For now it is safe from predators until we figure out where we're bringing it."

Then, Kathi Reed of Bowdoin-based Lil' Rascals Wildlife Rehabilitation entered: "I can come grab it!! Where am I going??"

Gagnon pointed Reed in her direction, then wrote, "Big thank you to everyone who stepped up to offer info or help to this little one. [Halter] and I both have dog packs with us and were unable to do a transport but [Reed] is coming down from Brunswick to get this baby. Thank you again!"

Reed's response was met with gratitude in the comments section — "[Reed] is amazing," wrote Bethany Brown of Saco River Wildlife Center, "Maine's rehabbers are rockstars!" — to which Reed responded, "Aw shucks guys, we are all a big team. You all did terrific."

Later, Reed posted a photo of her holding the baby raccoon, writing, "Here he is!!! He’s a little skinny and dehydrated, I see no apparent injuries...but Deborah Bryan and I will check him over to make sure."

"There are other babies," she commented. "This lil one fell out of the tree. Hopefully, momma is still around for her remaining babies. If not, we will do our best to reunite all the babies."

Halter said one of the siblings was subsequently picked up by a rehabber. She said she thinks a composting collection employee who arrived as she was leaving may have found the other baby on the roadside of the tree.

Lil' Rascals shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday posted an update on Facebook confirming the raccoon was injured and knocked out after falling from a tree.

"As of now, he is resting, calming down and getting warmed up," the center said. "Soon he'll be getting fluids and a full exam. He's not showing any injuries externally, so it is important to make sure he is OK internally."

The rehab center named him "Luke."

"I’m relieved that it sounds like the little guy will be OK," Halter told NEWS CENTER Maine. "It sounds like a happy ending for everyone."

Early Wednesday morning, Lil' Rascals said, "The first 4 a.m. feeding is done. Luke is doing good, he’s pretty laid back, but very vocal. He is struggling with drinking from a different 'nipple,' – not Mom's –but he’s getting the hang of it."

As for Luke's sister, who was appropriately named "Leia," Lil' Rascals said it picked her up from Auburn-based Misfits Rehab on Tuesday night.

"[Leia] was extremely happy to be reunited with her baby brother!!!" it wrote. "She is a rockstar at this different 'nipple' thing!! She just wants her food!!!!"

This wasn't the only raccoon response Lil' Rascals was a part of Tuesday.

Five young raccoons were rescued from a tree on the campus of Bowdoin College in Brunswick. Two were gathered by rehabbers, and wildlife trapper Rich Burton assisted in gathering the remaining three from the tree.

Reed was helping to feed those five early Wednesday morning.

With help from Burton, Lil' Rascals said it hopes to find the rest of the Falmouth siblings Wednesday afternoon so they can all be reunited with Luke and Leia.

"We have an amazing network of rehabbers that took place to get these guys. I work full time to keep this rescue going so I have a lot of volunteers that help me.

For further updates, visit Lil' Rascals' Facebook page.