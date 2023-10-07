Cyclists meet in Portland for Wheels for the World charity event

Cyclists from across the country made a final stop to its cross-country ride from Portland, Oregon, to Portland, Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens of cyclists looking to give back met in Portland on Saturday for the final stop of the Wheels for the World cross-country charity ride.

Hosted by Save One Life, the nonprofit looks to better the lives of those dealing with a blood disorder.

"Our goal is to help them have better access to medical care, better access to education and medicine," Chris Bombardier, the executive director, said.

The late Barry Haarde was the first to inspire the fundraiser, after his plan to ride across country for the nonprofit.

Now each year, hundreds from across the United States joins in either virtually, hop in at different rides around the country or go cross-country.

This year, the group raised $230,000 over 14 rides -- its biggest year yet. Those funds go straight to those impacted, and it's a cause close to Bombardier, who also lives with a blood disorder known as hemophilia.

"It's really amazing to see just a little bit of support, how far they take it, and how much they accomplish and then become leaders in their own community," Bombardier added.

This year, Doug Mildram of Massachusetts followed in the late Haarde's footsteps, completing a cross-country ride from Portland, Oregon, to Portland, Maine, for the event.

"Big journey, big adventure," Mildram said. "They wanted to re-constitute Barry's ride. If it's ever going to happen, let's do it. So everything came together at the right time."

After 45 days and over 3,000 miles, he raised close to $15,000 for the nonprofit.

Arriving in Maine on Thursday, the group celebrated with one last ride in Portland's Back Cove.

"I'm excited. We've got great New England weather. It's not raining cats and dogs -- yet!" Roger Scholl, one of the cyclists involved, said.