BOWDOINHAM, Maine — Editor's note: This parade happened before Gov. Janet Mills enacted stricter "Stay Healthy at Home" transportation restrictions on March 31.

Staff at the Bowdoinham Community School have been seeing their students through computer screens after their school was abruptly shut down due to COVID-19. After that time apart, the staff decided to do something about it, while keeping everyone safe.

"This all happened over a weekend, and we never really got to say goodbye to them." second and third-grade teacher Erin Caswell said.

After a virtual meeting last Thursday, school secretary Vicki Russell came up with the idea to gather the staff to drive throughout town like a parade to say hello from afar.

On Tuesday, the staff spent two hours driving the parade route with decorated cars while escorted by local fire and the Sagadahoc Sheriff's Department.

"This is my way of saying 'guys, gals, I love you. I miss you...and we will see each other soon.'" Russell said.

"In a time where it's hard to find things to smile about, I hope that they can smile. I hope that they can see us and know that we are still thinking of them and that we care about them and that we can put a smile on their face for today," second and third-grade teacher Kaleigh Frye said.

Watch Bowdoinham Community School's parade below:

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Young mother battling COVID-19: 'I would have not left my house if I knew how miserable this was'

RELATED: 'Wicked' movie release delayed, 'Minions' pushed to 2021

RELATED: Gov. Mills requests Major Disaster Declaration from federal government over coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist