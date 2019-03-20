LEBANON, Tenn. — A Tennessee soldier whose son hadn't seen him for 10 months while he was overseas surprised the 9-year-old Monday at taekwondo class.

WSMV reports Staff Sgt. Rob Cesternino had been serving with the Tennessee National Guard in Jordan and southern Syria since May 2018.

Despite the distance the father of six reportedly talked with his youngest, Luca, about every two weeks while deployed.

Rob and his wife Leah decided to organize a surprise for their son when Rob returned home. He came to Luca's taekwondo class on Monday.

The incredibly heartwarming moment was all captured on video.

Luca is seen taking a couple jabs at what he assumes to be his instructor, who swapped places with Rob while Luca was blindfolded.

That's until the "instructor" refers to Luca's childhood nickname.

"C'mon, Shib," Cesternino says. "C'mon, is that all you got?"

"Daddy?" Luca says.

He proceeds to remove his blindfold and gloves as quickly as possible and lunges into his dad's arms. The crowd at the martial arts center cheers.

Luca, in tears, is speechless.

The father and son embrace for an emotional few seconds before Rob tells Luca how proud he is of him.

"You were such a big boy while I was gone," he tells Luca. "I am so proud of you … I love you, I'm so proud of you."

WSMV reports the father and son say they missed the simple moments the most and can't wait to spend time together