TURNER, Maine — Over 100 cars lined up for a veteran's 100th birthday in Turner on Tuesday.

Due to social distancing during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Air Force veteran Roy Nickerson's birthday had to be celebrated in a creative way, so his friends organized a parade for people to drive by, wave and wish Roy a happy birthday.

"Everybody's looking for something good to happen. We're all kind of looking for something to make us smile in these times, in these uncharted waters I call them," Jeff Timberlake, Roy's friend and organizer of the parade said.

A U.S. Air Force veteran (1939-1961), Roy owned Nickerson's Septic Service and Nickerson's Country Store (1961-1986). He served five years as a Turner Selectman and eight in the Maine State Legislature.

"... I don't think that there's a house in this town that he doesn't know. He's just an all-around fun guy," Timberlake said.

