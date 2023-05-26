Rebecca and Christina are twins and now their newborn children will share an equally special bond!

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Local twins just welcomed their first babies together on the same day at the same hospital!

Rebecca and Christina are twins from birth. Now, their newborns will share a special bond because they were born on the same day in the same hospital at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.

Rebecca had a scheduled inducing at the hospital that started on Tuesday, May 23. Her sister, Christina, was visiting her when her water broke, sending her into labor as well!

Fast forward to Thursday, May 25 when both babies were born.

Raylynn, Rebecca's baby was born Thursday morning and Xavian, Christina's son, was born later Thursday afternoon.

Both moms will celebrate their birthdays on Monday, May 29!