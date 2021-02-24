'The Home of Golf' features sand tribute to Tiger Woods as he recovers from crash

"I just want people to appreciate the little things in life because you never know when they will be gone," the designer said.

ST ANDREWS, Scotland — The news of Tiger Woods suffering "multiple leg injures" in a rollover crash Tuesday has made an impact around the world.

St. Andrews Links, widely known as "The Home of Golf," has added a touching tribute to its property as Woods continues to recover.

Each meticulous line carved into the sand came together to show the legendary golfer's logo with the words "thoughts & prayers" underneath.

Check out this tribute to Tiger Woods at the Old Course at St. Andrews, widely considered "The Home of Golf." People around the world are wishing him a speedy recovery following yesterday's serious crash.



📷: @RLOIII pic.twitter.com/SQSfIsAzak — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) February 24, 2021

The sand art's designer said he made the tribute to remind others how quickly life can change.

"I just want people to appreciate the little things in life because you never know when they will be gone," Twitter user @RLOIII told 10 Tampa Bay.

Woods had to be pried out of his car Tuesday by paramedics and firefighters after a serious rollover crash near Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in California.

Authorities say he was the only person in the car at the time of the crash and that he was conscious and speaking when crews arrived.

The golf star underwent surgery on his lower right leg and ankle, according to his team. Woods was said to be responsive and awake while recovering in the hospital.

"We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time," a statement on Wood's Twitter read.

The statement also thanked all the doctors and first responders who came to his aid. No further updates from his team are expected at this time.