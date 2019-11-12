PORTLAND, Maine — Whether your flight is delayed, or you're scared of flying, the airport can be a stressful place for travelers.

The Portland International Jetport is trying to alleviate that stress, by bringing in some fury friends.

Nine certified therapy dogs are patrolling the hallways, all on a volunteer basis. They are looking for people who need an extra smile.

"I love the dog. It's so nice to see a friendly dog and be able to pet it. It's so comforting. Makes me feel better," said traveler Justine Kiernan.

The dogs only visit the airport a few times a week, but the goal is to have them spread their love everyday.

RELATED: Therapy dog bringing calm and joy to students

RELATED: Therapy dogs for Parkland school shooting survivors get yearbook page

RELATED: Dog-friendly business park to open in Oakland