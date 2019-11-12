ARLINGTON, Texas — If you’re looking for a story to melt your heart this holiday season, meet Elliot "Tin Man" Wyche.

The four-year-old was diagnosed with Hypoplastic left heart syndrome before he was born.

"He's essentially walking around, running around, only with half a heart," his mom Ashley Wyche said.

Elliot had his first of three open-heart surgeries at just four days old, but he's more interested in giving than getting this holiday season.

When his Tin Man Tough Facebook followers asked what he wanted for Christmas, his family set up a toy drive.

Instead of keeping the gifts, they decided to give them away.

With a surprise visit from the Arlington SWAT Team, Elliot collected dozens of toys. A little boy with a heart of gold, no matter what the doctors say.