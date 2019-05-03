WALDOBORO, Maine — When two-year-old Elizabeth Robbins first arrived in Maine from China, she had a bilateral cleft lip and palate; a condition so severe it was nearly impossible for her to speak. Over time Elizabeth learned how to express herself through song long before she could talk.

More than half a dozen surgeries later the third grader's gift of singing is getting noticed.

Her mother Linda vividly recalls seeing Elizabeth in a photograph as a baby. From that moment Linda says she knew she would become her daughter one day.

Robbins adopted Elizabeth from China when she was two and a half but because of a bilateral cleft lip and palate, she couldn't talk.

To Linda's amazement, a week after coming to Maine, Elizabeth began making melodies with vowels, music she had heard as a baby in China.

"Most of singing is vowels. You hit the consonant and then the vowels, and that's what she had heard all day long when the women planted the rice," said Robbins.

Elizabeth also began to undergo procedures required to close her cleft lip and palate. Doctors at the time said Elizabeth's case was one of the most severe they had seen.

"Her palate virtually didn't exist. She had no roof to her mouth so as you can imagine she couldn't create pressure to create sounds," Linda says.

Elizabeth's joy for singing continued to grow. She was now performing with a children's group at her church. But there were concerns that all the extensive procedures could limit her ability to sing. One procedure split the muscle in the back of her throat to create a muscle needed to produce the 'g' sound.

Elizabeth still has two more surgeries on the horizon. She works with a speech therapist on letter sounds that still give her trouble like 's'. Singing is continuing to help her speech improve.

The third grader has even started writing her own songs. One is about a mother and daughter finding each other. A beautiful song by a little girl who found her voice despite huge medical challenges, who one day hopes to take her singing across the country.

Elizabeth takes music lessons at the Midcoast Music Academy in Rockland thanks to a scholarship through a non-profit called Raising the Blues. The organization works to connect children with physical, medical or educational challenges to music.