WELLS, Maine — COVID-19 disease is a novel virus. This means that it is a new strain not previously identified in humans- therefore, we are navigating it with some uncertainty. Christian Trocchi calls it a "virus war" and our healthcare professionals are on the front lines.

Trocchi is a proud Army veteran. He recalls coming home from conflicts and seeing ribbons and American flags hanging on lamp posts, doors and in other various places. "I’ll never forget how much I appreciated that support and how good it made me feel," he said.

He recently saw a social media post from another healthcare worker in another state who was asking people to show their support for our healthcare professionals by placing a simple heart decoration of any sort on their front door.

Trocchi's wife Deb, is an ER nurse. They both know what it's like to fight a war, only hers is a virus war. Healthcare professionals on the ground continue to provide care during this pandemic, doing everything they can to protect us all.

Trocchi's hope is that many Mainers will join him in showing their love and support to all of our brave healthcare professionals. Please show your support- hang a heart!

RELATED: 'Stay home!' Mom of teen battling cancer urges social distancing

RELATED: Psychiatrist offers insight, techniques on dealing with fear and anxiety around coronavirus

RELATED: Food resources for families amid coronavirus closures

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Bangor neighborhood coming together during coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Coronavirus in Maine Blog: 42 confirmed positive, 10 presumptive positive cases

RELATED: Expressive American Sign Language interpreter gains attention in Maine CDC briefings

RELATED: Corona Karaoke: The internet's ode to COVID-19

RELATED: Jobless claims jump by 70,000 as virus starts to take hold

RELATED: Maine now has a grace period for expired driver's licenses because of the coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic







