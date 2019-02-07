BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas —

A New Hampshire woman was shocked after strangers helped to find and return a ring filled with her beloved pet's ashes after she lost it in the water at Crystal Beach on Mother's Day.

Kat Lindell was reconnected with the ring on Monday after she lost it at Crystal Beach nearly two months ago.

Lindell lost her beloved chocolate Labrador 'Shelby' to a brain tumor in March, and looked for a special way to carry Shelby with her.

She found a jewelry artist that could craft a ring containing the lab's ashes, and decided, with her husband, to spread a little of the dog's ashes in the Gulf of Mexico. The couple had the dog's name, 'Shelby Ann Lindell,' engraved in the piece.

"Being a Labrador, she loved water, her favorite thing to do was swim," Lindell told 12News by phone. "Crystal Beach was her favorite."

Lindell said she doesn't have children, and her dogs are "everything to her."

She and her husband decided to spread some of the ashes on Mother's Day.

Before she passed, Shelby had 10 puppies, and the couple took one of the pups to the beach with them.

Lindell was waist-deep in the water, wearing the ring, when she pointed up at the sky.

What happened next was devastating.

"The ring slips off my finger," Lindell said. “It goes down in the water, I scream out loud to my husband 'I lost my ring.'”

The couple searched for hours in the waves, but could not find it.

“It was just a horrible day that day," Lindell said.

Her husband told her to look at the situation positively, by thinking of it as Shelby's 'little tombstone in the water.'

Lindell said they left the beach, and didn't share the news with anyone.

Over a month later, she received a message from a stranger on Facebook.

Heather Shedd, a Baytown police officer, told Lindell she was trying to find out if she might have lost a ring on Crystal Beach in the past year.

Lindell said Shedd has been with the department for over 20 years and is part of the K9 division there.

Ultimately, Lindell got in contact with Bill G. Cowles, who had found the ring while beach combing with his wife and posted a photo of it in the 'Bolivar Beachcombers' Facebook group.

Cowles told Lindell he almost didn't pick it up, thinking it was a key chain ring in the sand.

It was found on the beach near marker 111. Lindell said it was lost in the water between marker 109 and 110.

Lindell said she can't describe the way she felt when Cowles said he had her ring.

“I don't even have the words to describe how happy, how grateful," Lindell said.

Lindell calls it nothing short of a 'little miracle.'

“How can a ring sink to the bottom and make its way to shore and be found?”

Later, Lindell wrote on Facebook that Shelby had gone "for her last swim and found her way back home."