Pregnant firefighter gives birth after helping at crash scene

After jumping into action, the volunteer firefighter gave birth to a baby girl less than 24 hours later.

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — A volunteer firefighter in Baltimore County, Maryland, is being recognized for jumping into action at a crash scene earlier this month.

The Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue and Marine department posted on its Facebook page about the crash that happened in early October. The firefighter, only identified as Megan, was nine months pregnant and weeks away from her due date when she was involved in the collision, the fire department said.

"Ignoring any chance she could be injured, Megan immediately exited her mangled vehicle and began providing care to a person trapped by their overturned car," the department said on its Facebook page.

Megan stayed on the scene until help arrived and then got evaluated by medics on the scene. She was not injured. The department said Megan gave birth to a baby girl less than 24 hours later.

