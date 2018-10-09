PORTLAND (NEW CENTER Maine) — Officers from the Portland Police Department helped reunite a mother and her Marine son. Angel Santiago has been away from Maine for four years.

On Monday, Sept. 3, Perez Mayda, Angel’s mother, got the surprise of a lifetime when a police cruiser drove up to her house.

Mayda tells NEWS CENTER Maine she was "so confused" when she saw the police cruiser stop in front of her Portland home. Her confusion quickly melted into disbelief as Mayda saw her son, whom she has not seen in four years, exit the cruiser.

"I was confused when the whole thing was happening, but the joy took over after I saw my son."

Mayda said she was thankful to the Portland Police for helping make the surprise so special.

