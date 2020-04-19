OXFORD, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: In the above video, NEWS CENTER Maine's Clay Gordon demonstrates one of the proper ways to take off protective gloves.

Restaurants are feeling the effects of COVID-19 coronavirus, but it's not stopping Daddy O's in Oxford from giving back.

"It makes us feel good to know you are helping people," said co-owner Amanda Ouellette.

With the help of donations from a church in South Paris and local businesses, the restaurant is able to hand our 500 free meals every Friday.

"It's good to see we all have one common goal. It's the people that sustain us get taken care of," said co-owner Aaron Ouellette.

Owners Amanda and Aaron Ouellette had to close their dining room due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple had to make a tough decision to layoff all their employees except for one.

"You have to say goodbye to these people. They are truly friends and family to us. We spend more time with these people than we do our own family," said Aaron.

They said seeing how happy people are lining up to get a meal for lunch and dinner, gives them purpose to keep going.

This is the third week the restaurant has done this. It hopes to keep this tradition going even after this is all over.

