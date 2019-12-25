NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — A couple received a very special gift Christmas morning, with some help from police.

Police helped deliver a baby on Interstate 93 shortly after midnight.

New Hampshire State Police posted the good news on their Facebook page. Sgt. Vincent Grieco, Tr. Ryan St. Cyr, and Officer Ryan Nolan were on hand to bring baby Dominic into the world.

Police said all are happy, healthy and overjoyed.

RELATED: Standish paramedics deliver baby on the way to the hospital

RELATED: Sanford firefighters deliver 'ambulance baby' roadside

RELATED: Firefighters deliver baby before mom can get to hospital