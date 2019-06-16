MAINE, USA — The NEWS CENTER Maine team are giving special shout-outs to their dads on this Father's Day.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Chris Costa, Hannah Dineen, Sean Stackhouse, Jess Gagne, Jackie Mundry, Lindsey Mills, and Samantha Sugerman made short video tributes to their fathers, thanking them for everything they do from fixing their cars, to becoming loyal NEWS CENTER Maine viewers!

NEWS CENTER Maine's Samantha Sugerman even had a special cameo appearance from her father, Richard, in his own video tribute!

NEWS CENTER Maine would like to extend a 'Happy Father's Day' to all of the fathers and grandfathers in Maine on this special day.