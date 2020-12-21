NEWS CENTER Maine feel-good stories of the year
As the history-making year comes to an end, we're taking another look at the good this year had to offer.
NCM
In a year like no other, one of the most important things we could do was lean on each other for support—figuratively, anyway. People around the world, including here in Maine, came together in so many charitable and creative ways to help us all through the year of the pandemic.
As the history-making year comes to an end, we're taking another look at the good this year had to offer—when Mainers made us laugh, made us think, or made us decide we wanted to help change the world for the better.
Chapter one: Creative Thinkers
Sisters 8-year-old Bella and 6-year-old Frankie Paszkowska of Wells have been painting rocks since the start of quarantine. Each rock is colorful and unique.
Canadian bride with Maine roots finds creative way to include family at her wedding with border closed
When a Canadian bride who grew up in Maine wanted to get married this summer, she had to get creative when the border closed due to the pandemic.
Each week "Skully and Boneita" embark on a new adventure, complete with accessories and a wardrobe change. They even appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Falmouth Elementary School teacher Jen Merrifield creates one of a kind videos as a way to help normalize remote learning.
Chapter two: Mainers Helping Mainers
The 'Quarantine Karaoke' Facebook group founder Joseph Meyers of Brewer raises money for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter during the coronavirus pandemic by selling t-shirts.
Since March, artist Tim Tolford has been cutting pieces of plywood into hearts, coating them with enamel and painting them bright red, all in an effort to raise money for the Falmouth Food Pantry.
'We must remember that we are neighbors': Glenburn stranger helps widowed woman with fallen tree after storm
On Wednesday, September 30, Josh Ouellette responded to Adais Viruet's Facebook post, asking for help for her widowed neighbor, Ms. Pat.
Argyle MacDonald, a six-year-old boy from North Haven, raised money for the fire department, EMTs, and police officers on the island for COVID-19 protection supplies.
She may be only five years old, but a little girl from Oxford is making a big impact in her community when it comes to fighting food insecurity.
'It's really nice to see that people care': Freeport Middle School girls raise thousands for those affected by COVID-19
Two Freeport Middle School girls devised a unique way to help their communities survive the pandemic by organizing a fundraiser, Save a Business, Feed a Family, on the GoFundMe platform.
Chapter three: Miscellaneous Maine Magic
Heather McDougal went from spending a night in pajamas in her living room to the most popular nurse in the Phish community after Trey Anastasio read a comment she posted and then sang a song about her.
A neighborly cormorant takes to the bow of one woman's kayak.
Musician Tony Memmel visits the Morse Street School in Freeport to teach kids about overcoming obstacles and embracing their differences.
We were reminded what snow days used to be like as a kid thanks to a chance meeting with 7-year-old Jesse Carroll of Portland.
Priscilla Martin and Amelia Richard hadn't seen each other since 1970. The childhood friends from Rumford were reconnected in July through Martin's son via FaceTime.