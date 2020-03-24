STANDISH, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

A local teacher is letting her students know she's thinking of them during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitch Woodbury of Standish sent NEWS CENTER Maine a picture of his 5-year-old son Bryce waving to his kindergarten teacher, Mrs.Cutter, who arrived at the family's driveway with a sign that read, "I MISS YOU!!! Love, Mrs. Cutter”

"If these weeks show us anything, it’s how hard our teachers work every day to help raise our children," Mitch Woodbury said in an e-mail about the Edna Libby Elementary School teacher.

"As two working parents, to have a teacher with the love and passion Mrs. Cutter has shown not only our son but all her students time and time again is something to admire."

Mitch said Bryce may not understand the full impact of Mrs. Cutter's caring act, but he and his wife, Becky, will never forget it.

"He has been talking about it all day," Mitch said of Bryce.

Mitch Woodbury

RELATED: Alfond Youth & Community Center opens daycare service for medical professionals during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Maine schools estimate end of April return date

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Maine credit union offers to defer loans to its members

RELATED: President Trump: Real ID deadline is being pushed back

RELATED: Malaria drugs' promise for coronavirus spurs hope, shortages

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist