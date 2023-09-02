Massachusetts man walks to Maine to honor late wife, raise money for cancer research

"In my head, it was our journey from beginning to end," Tim Duffy said.

KITTERY, Maine — A man from Massachusetts crossed the border into Maine on Saturday morning, all the way from Cape Cod, walking more than 150 miles in honor of his late wife.

Tim Duffy of Worchester, Massachusetts, met his wife, Kate, more than 40 years ago in Cape Cod.

After she died last year from pancreatic cancer, Duffy decided to walk 155 miles from the place where they met to the place where they retired in Ogunquit to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.

"Maybe someone else's experience can be a bit different after a diagnosis like this," Duffy said.

An estimated 64,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023 according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or PanCan, which works to research a cure.

Duffy's walk has garnered $43,000 for the organization.

"Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer related death in the United States," Kevin Sims, PanCan vice president of volunteer field relations and engagement, said.

"It just means the world to us," Sims added. "They are the backbone of everything our organization does. We certainly could not spread out across the country and raise the funds that we do without folks like Tim."

Duffy said he has already seen a handful of signs that his wife is watching on during his walk, from an inside joke to old spots the two used to frequent.

"I think a lot about her, going in and out of memories," Duffy said.

It's things like this that he contemplates during his walk to pass the time.

"I've had great weather all the way, and I think Kate is walking along side me somehow, you know?"

Duffy, who was in Kittery by Saturday, said he plans reach Ogunquit by foot on Sunday.