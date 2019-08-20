MACHIAS, Maine — People enjoying breakfast at a restaurant in Machias got a special treat Monday morning as one patron paid for everyone's meal.

Around nine tables of people were treated to a rare act of generosity by a complete stranger at the Bluebird Ranch Family Restaurant in Machias.

Server Brenda Wood said around 9 a.m. on Monday her coworker who was serving the generous man, came over and said, "he wants to pay for everyone's check."

Wood says they have plenty of customers pick up the tab for others but never has a patron paid for the whole restaurant.

"He just wanted to pay it forward," Wood said.

The man left the diner before anyone realized he had paid for their meals not wanting any recognition for his kind act.

Have you ever paid for a stranger's meal, toll or takeout order?