Maine town officials host birthday celebration for boy who paid for sheriff's deputy lunch

Early February, Bentley Goodwin went to The Village Market with the intent to buy fishing bait but instead bought a sheriff's deputy lunch

MAINE, USA — A few weeks ago, 8-year-old, Bentley Goodwin used his own money to treat a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy to lunch. Now, the day before his ninth birthday, the community is paying him back.

Deputies, Carmel firefighters, Penobscot Regional Dispatch, and the Carmel Town Manager organized a surprise birthday meeting for Bentley on Thursday, including ice fishing gear, shirts, hats mugs, and gift cards.

He also received a letter of commendation from the Town of Carmel.