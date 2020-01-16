SANFORD, Maine — Maine State Police K9 Dutch is often the first to respond to a dangerous situation.

"He goes into a lot of situations before we can even go in there," said Trooper Zachary Fancy.

The unknown can be nerve-racking for his handler Trooper Zachary Fancy, but he now has peace of mind, thanks to Dutch's new bullet and stab protective vest.

"That little bit of protection is huge, knowing my partner is going to be covered," said Trooper Fancy.

A Massachusetts non-profit called 'Vested Interest in K9's Inc.' donated the vest.

The vest is extra special to Maine State Police because it is in memory of Detective Ben Campbell. Last year, Campbell stopped to help a disabled motorist on the highway, when a wheel from a passing truck flew off, striking and killing him.

"To be able to carry his name on his chest place with anything we do..so we have it all the time..so anytime I put that vest on, I see that name and it reminds me of Ben and the sacrifice he made," said Trooper Fancy.

Although Trooper Fancy said he never knew Campbell, he's grateful Campbell's spirit is protecting his companion.

The non-profit has provided more than three thousand ballistic vests for K9's across the country.

