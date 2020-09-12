Maine lobsterman plans to give away free lobsters to people in need on Christmas Eve

A Thomaston man started doing this six years ago as a way to help those struggling around him.

THOMASTON, Maine — It's a very Maine way of giving back. Lobsterman Noah Ames and his family will be giving away free lobsters to anyone in need on Christmas Eve.

"Some people are in utter disbelief. What do you mean free lobsters? A lot of people consider it a luxury item. It's a big impact for something as little as a crate of lobsters," Ames said.

He started out giving away 100 pounds of lobsters. Last year, he gave out nearly 500 pounds.

He said this year is especially important.

"Everyone is struggling this year. It's been challenging for everybody, especially in Maine. A lot of people are hurting. There's a lot of businesses boarded up just in our towns. Everybody needs some help, especially this time of year," Ames said.