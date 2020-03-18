SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — "So many of us are just paycheck to paycheck," said landlord Nathan Nichols.

It's an uncertain time for many families.

"Missing even a week of work, being able to pay rent or not to pay rent," said Nichols.

So South Portland landlord Nathan Nichols decided to help his tenants with that financial burden.

He is not collecting rent for the month of April.

"I know they're kind of on edge. I knew they were going to be stressing out this month for sure," said Nichols.

Nichols owns two units. After letting his tenants know, he posted his decision on Facebook.

"If I could inspire other landlords to do the same, I certainly didn't expect it to blow up with the way it did," said Nichols.

His post went viral with more than 20,000 shares.

"Many landlords are reaching out saying they are doing the same," said Nichols.

He knows not every landlord can afford to do this, but hopes his kindness spreads to others, to help get through this difficult time.

"In the end, that's what really matters. We are all connected here," said Nichols.

