CHESTERVILLE, Maine — It's a story about a tough journey, a long wait, and a happy ending -- but sometimes, never giving up hope pays off.

Maine Lost Dog Recovery posted Wednesday, June 26, that a German Shepherd lost for over a year had finally been reunited with her family.

Shyla from Chesterville went missing on May 4, 2018. Over the winter, MLDR received reports from people about a German Shepherd seen hanging around the Route 17 area in Rangeley. Before that, she had been spotted in Gray and Raymond.

About three or four weeks ago, Shyla's family set up a game camera to take pictures of the wandering animal that seemed to have found a temporary home at an unoccupied camp. The consensus was that if the dog in the pictures wasn't Shyla, then she likely "had an identical twin," MLDR joked in its Facebook post.

To help out Shyla's family, MLDR volunteer Kathy Winslow drove a 300-mile round-trip twice to bring a dog trap, a cellular camera, and loads of food up to the camp where Shyla was seen. She was determined to rescue the dog.

Winslow has been doing this work since 2014. She says that a key asset to a successful dog rescue is patience and understanding. Trapping is not an overnight deal, Winslow adds -- her team had the property owner put food in the trap for Shyla for about 2.5 weeks to get her comfortable before the rescue.

"It's a long process," Winslow told NEWS CENTER Maine in an interview over the phone. "There's a way of reading dogs. You have to do it when they're comfortable, because if you rush it, they're never going to get in the trap again."

Winslow said Shyla is lucky she found shelter at the camp, considering the winter was so rough. But the sentiment of Shyla's family after their pet came home couldn't be matched.

"They were just overjoyed."

MLDR said they are incredibly thankful for the time, energy, and determination Winslow dedicated to bringing Shyla home. In their post, they also thanked Shyla's owners, John and Cindy, for never giving up on their girl.

"It's just rewarding to see the dogs get back home," Winslow said. "It's more about the dogs for me...They don't deserve to just be wandering around, scared and half-starved."