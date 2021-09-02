Maine 8-year-old buys lunch for a sheriff's deputy

Bentley Goodwin used his money for fishing bait to buy the deputy lunch.

CARMEL, Maine — At just 8-years-old, Bentley Goodwin is making a difference.

"It's nice to do things for people," Bentley said.

"I cried all night last night, and then I cried all morning," said his mom, Jackie Cook.

He and his mom Jackie Cook said they went to The Village Market in Carmel Sunday to buy fishing bait. When they got there, the computer system was down and the market was only accepting cash. A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy was in line and only had a credit card.

"I was like, 'Can I pay for his food?'" said Bentley.

With his own money for bait, Bentley treated the deputy to lunch.

"I felt really good for doing it," he said.

The act of kindness was felt by the owner, who witnessed the encounter and posted about it on Facebook. It has more than 1,500 likes and more than 700 shares as of Monday night.

"It restores your faith in humanity is what it really does. The officer said, 'You didn't have to do that,'" said The Village Market Owner, Jamey Brown.

Bentley was able to go to the deputy's cruiser, where he and his mom said he got to see the flashing blue lights.

"I wish we had more of him. I'm very blessed to have him," Cook said.

Bentley has some advice for others.

"Take care of other people and don't be mean to people," Bentley said.

The advice we all should consider taking.

The deputy wasn't available for an interview Monday, but the sheriff said they are planning something special for Bentley next week.

The owner of the store said people are coming in and leaving money for Bentley's fishing bait. Bentley has asked the owner to give some of the bait to other kids looking to go fishing.