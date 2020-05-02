LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston teenager battling leukemia got a little more than she bargained for. Thirteen-year-old Emersyn Rowles asked random people for birthday cards, and so far has received more than one thousand.

"That's a lot of cards isn't it!" said her mom Brittany Parker.

Emmy was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia called Mixed Phenotype Acute Leukemia. On top of it, she was born with a rare genetic disorder, making it hard for her to walk and talk.

"Seems to be our life story, this rare thing," Parker said.

Four rounds of chemotherapy later, everyday life is tough for Emmy.

"I'm just trying to be as strong as I can for her because I think it's important," Parker said.

To try and make life easier, her mom put up a post on social media asking for birthday cards for Emmy's 14th birthday.

"I never anticipated it to be this crazy," Parker said.

She keeps a map of all the places the cards have come from. They are still trying to get through them all.

"Anyone that wants to open cards is more than welcome. We're going to need some help," Parker said.

Although Emmy doesn't say much, she did want to say one thing: "Thank you."

Her mom said a bone marrow transplant is needed. Some good news is the family found out Emmy's brother is a perfect match.

Emmy's birthday is on February 8th. If you would like to send her a card you can send it to:

P.O. Box 23

Sabattus, Maine 04280

