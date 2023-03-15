Local Girl Scouts troop creates 'boost bags' to help those in need

"I hope this project teaches them that no small task goes unnoticed," the Girl Scouts troop leader said.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — One Girl Scouts troop in Maine is working on a project to help support local children and teens who have been displaced.

Every year, Girls Scouts get to pick a service project. When Girl Scouts Troop #74 from Brunswick learned that displaced children in foster care or similar programs often carry the few belongings they have in a garbage bag, the girls wanted to take action.

The troop has decided to collect items to fill bags for teens who suddenly find themselves without a home.

From a toothbrush to a hairbrush, little things that can make a big difference in someone's life.

"Most of the time when teens leave their homes, they have to put all of their items in a trash bag, and that really pulled on the girls' heartstrings," Melissa Moody, their trooper leader, said.

These bags may not be more durable than one made of plastic, but what they offer may end up staying with a teenager a lot longer.

"We decided to make boost bags to boost their spirits," Siena Small, one girl in the troop, said.

"Not only give them the supplies to take care of themselves but feel good about, carrying it there and wherever they go," Moody said.

It's an initiative these girls say may, in a small way, change the lives of other kids in their community.

"I think we can relate to this because we may know teens in our own school who are going through this," Small said.

The scouts will be collecting items until the end of the month, and their goal is to make up to 100 boost bags.

"I hope this project teaches them that no small task goes unnoticed," Moody said.

