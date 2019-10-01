A furry family member was rescued and revived Wednesday night from a structure fire in Farmington.

Farmington police said officers responded to a fire on Davis Road to assist firefighters. While on scene a firefighter rescued a cat from the building.

The cat was suffering from smoke inhalation.

Farmington Police Officer Clement saved the cat by reviving it with oxygen.

The moment was captured by the police department and shared online.

Police said the cat, a female, is expected to make a full recovery.