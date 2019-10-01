A furry family member was rescued and revived from a single-family home fire Wednesday night in Farmington.

Farmington police said officers responded to a fire on Davis Road to assist firefighters. While on scene a firefighter rescued a cat from the home.

The cat was suffering from smoke inhalation.

Farmington Police Officer Clement saved the cat by reviving it with oxygen.

The moment was captured by the police department and shared online.

Police said the cat, a female, is expected to make a full recovery.

The American Red Cross of Maine said it was working with three people affected by the fire, ensuring they had food, essentials and a safe place to sleep.