NORWAY, Maine — Kaitlyn Tapley of Norway, Maine, found out on Saturday during a gender reveal party that in February of 2020 she will be welcoming home a baby girl.

The 20-year-old Mainer is having her first child with her boyfriend, Joseph Rizzatti, who is a Marine stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

Tapley tells NEWS CENTER Maine, his fellow Marines were feeling bad that Rizzatti couldn't attend the reveal party that was more than 7,000 miles away, so they banded together to throw their own "Oorah" gender reveal party for the father-to-be on Friday, Sept. 20.

Tapley, who says she's ecstatic about having a girl, says Joseph was very emotional and happy to find out he is having a daughter, after using an ax to open a can of pink paint revealing his daughter's gender.

Tapley and Rizzatti met at military training in North Carolina in 2017.

Tapley says Rizzatti plans to come to Maine a few weeks before their daughter is born and stay for about a month to meet and get to know his first child.

Rizzatti has been stationed in Okinawa for about two years and will be sent to North Carolina in March, Tapley says.

Congrats to the happy couple on their first child!

RELATED: Mom does heartwarming gender reveal photoshoot to announce son’s transition

RELATED: Garth Brooks shocks pregnant couple with mid-concert gender reveal