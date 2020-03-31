Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

This is so doggone cute.

Canine Companions in New York is live camera streaming eight, four boys and four girls, yellow Labrador-Golden Retriever mix puppies as they eat, sleep, play and grow every day between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

"The litter is being cared for at a Canine Companions staff member’s home near the national headquarters in Santa Rosa, CA," John Bentzinger, Northeast Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator for Canine Companions said in a statement.

There are over 400 people with disabilities waiting for an expertly trained Canine Companions assistance dog.

Watch the live stream below:

