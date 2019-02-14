AUGUSTA, Maine — A young boy from Augusta who has a rare brain defect received a grand visit from seven different first-responding agencies Thursday.

Connor Sawtelle loves visitors and wants to be a police dog handler, so the Augusta Police Department decided it was time to pay him a visit — and bring along a few friends.

Officers, firefighters, deputies, troopers, wardens and even soldiers assembled for the Valentine's Day gathering at his home, paneling their unique vehicles around his neighborhood's cul-de-sac.

Connor has Chiari malformation, or CM, described by the Mayo Clinic as a condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal, occurring when part of the skull is abnormally small.

Greeting the young boy were members from the Augusta Police Department, Augusta Fire Department, Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Maine Capitol Police and the U.S. Army.

Connor received several gifts from his visitors including toy handcuffs, pencils, stickers, Marvel action figures, apparel and official patches from at least Augusta PD, Maine State Police and Maine Capitol Police along warden patch sticker. Local coffee shop Huiskamer Coffee House provided cards.

But stealing the show was K-9 Bella, who apparently stole some kisses.

"Thank you to Connor for being an inspiration to us," Augusta PD said.