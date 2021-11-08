87-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer honored for 25 years of service

Ginny Foster has been delivering meals in the Monmouth area for more than two decades.

MONMOUTH, Maine — A volunteer that's spent her last 25 years serving others was honored Wednesday with a surprise legislative sentiment from Senator Craig Hickman.

Virginia "Ginny" Foster retired from the Winthrop school system in 1996 and has been delivering meals through Meals on Wheels to the Monmouth-Winthrop area ever since.

Over the years, Ginny developed a close bond with many housebound seniors along her route. Now that she is 87, she isn't able to deliver her full route anymore, but she loves helping the community so much that she still insists on volunteering. She picks meals up at Spectrum Generations' Cohen Community Center in Hallowell each Wednesday to deliver them to the Monmouth Police Department.

"Through her volunteer service, she has forged life-long friendships, connecting with her community in a real and intimate way. Ginny's story is an inspiration, and I'm truly thankful to Senator Hickman and Representative Hasenfus for honoring her dedication and service," Victoria Abbott, Community Engagement Director for Spectrum Generations, said in a press release.

“Recent data from the Good Shepherd Food Bank indicates that Maine’s senior food insecurity rate is one of the highest rates in the nation and the worst in Northern New England," said Sen. Hickman in a release. "We must continue to take action to address this issue. In the meantime, on behalf of our entire community, it’s with deep gratitude that I thank Ginny for her tireless commitment to ending hunger in Maine.”