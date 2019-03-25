WATERVILLE, Maine — It is something all wait staff usually only dream of; a customer leaving a ridiculously generous tip.

That is exactly what happened Saturday night at the Silver Street Tavern and Restaurant in Waterville after an anonymous customer left a $2,000 tip on a $48.70 bill.

Staff at Silver Street Tavern told NEWS CENTER Maine the generous patron and his wife wanted the $2,000 tip to be shared with the whole staff.

Fourteen people were working on the evening of March 23, including waitstaff, bartenders and kitchen staff, meaning they all went home with an extra $142.

The standard 20 percent tip would have been $9.75 on the bill. The tip the couple left was 20,000 percent more.