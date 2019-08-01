Fans of Harry Potter will be jealous of this newborn's nursery.

Minneapolis Illustrator Kevin Cannon wanted to create something magical for his son's room.

"I knew I wanted to do a mural kind of from the get-go. We moved into this house in April and I've been itching to find any excuse to paint something on the walls," Cannon said.

In mid-September, Cannon started painting a mural of Hogsmeade—a wizarding village in the Potter universe. It took him a couple days to create the sketch; he then blew it up and began transferring it on to the wall.

"As a cartoonist and illustrator, I work a lot on very small-scale things. The biggest things I usually produce are book-sized. So it's kind of amazing to be able to take just a big, fat paint brush and just do something larger," Cannon said.

The beginning stages of Kevin Cannon's Harry Potter mural.

Kevin Cannon

Cannon isn't the only Potterhead in house. It brought him and his wife, Maggie Cannon, together.

"When I met Kevin, we just talked about Harry Potter for three hours on our first date. So that was that," Maggie said.

The couple also worked on a kid's book together called "Harry Potter and the Art of Spying" with authors Lynn Boughey and Peter Earnest. Kevin did the illustrations for the book and Maggie created the mazes.

About why she loves Harry Potter, Maggie said, "I think it's just a totally different world that's fun to get into and take yourself away from reality for a little bit."

Kevin added, "I love that the messages are universal, like across all age groups."

When Maggie was 20 weeks pregnant, Kevin started reading Harry Potter to her belly. They finished the series in the beginning of December, after Ulysses was born.

In mid-September, Kevin Cannon started painting a mural of Hogsmeade for his son's nursery.

Kevin Cannon

They are still working on finishing the nursery—adding handmade Harry Potter items their friends gifted them, including Uly's Hogwarts acceptance letter.

"So when Uly is sitting in his crib, it'll be like he's sort of up a couple stories high kind of looking out over the world," Kevin said.

The mural has some personal touches. There's a little boy drinking butterbeer that is supposed to be Ulysses. Their cat, Cottleston Pie, also makes a cameo. The couple got married at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and there is a light post sculpture that is also featured in the mural.

Kevin Cannon touches up his Harry Potter mural of Hogsmeade for his son's nursery.

David Porter

As far as which Hogwarts houses they belong to, Maggie is in Gryffindor while Kevin is a Ravenclaw.

"We decided that Ulysses is a Hufflepuff because all babies are when they're born," Maggie said.

They're excited to finish the Harry Potter-themed nursery.

Maggie said, "It is like going into a totally different world and I think it's exciting to imagine Ulysses growing up in that space and hopefully learning to love Harry Potter as much as we do."