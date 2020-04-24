MAINE, USA — Calling all bookworms: National Book Day is April 23, and since we've all been working from home, some of us at NEWS CENTER Maine have cranked through lots of books.

We've compiled a list of our staff's favorite and most recent reads, and we encourage you do share your picks with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Griffin Stockford, digital content producer: "11/22/63 by Stephen King - Favorite book ever. Right now I'm reading The Big Fella: Babe Ruth and the World He Created by Jane Leavy

Erin Keller, digital content producer: "I'm going back to to my childhood and revisiting Shel Silverstein's Everything On It. My favorite poem in this book is "Masks," but my favorite Shel Shilevertein ever is "Long Leg Lou and Short Leg Sue" in the book Falling Up."

Krister Rollins, producer: "I'm currently reading Under The Banner of Heaven: a story of violent faith by Jon Krakauer and just finished a collection of Brian Michael Bendis' Ultimate Spider-Man

Jacob Richards, editor: I just finished City of Thieves by David Benioff (He's also the writer/producer/director of Game of Thrones!) and I really enjoyed that book!

Jeff Schools, digital director: "To Kill a Mockingbird (duh), Killer Angels - Michael Shaara, The Grand Old Man of Maine: Selected Letters of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, Education of a Coach - David Halberstam and RED: My Uncensored Life in Rock - Sammy Hagar"

Kasey Marsters, engineer: Nessmuk - George W. Sears

Self-sufficient Gardener - John Seymour

Endurance: Incredible Journey of Ernest Shackleton - Alfred Lansing

Undaunted Courage - Stephen Ambrose

Psalms - King David and a few others

Everything by Tolkien - esp. LOTR, Hobbit Children of Huri

Rebecca Stefansky, executive producer: "Shantaram - Gregory David Roberts, Anything by Doris Kearns Goodwin - but specifically, Team of Rivals

Anything by Bill Bryson"

Jackie Mundry, reporter: "Classic: To Kill a Mockingbird - ALWAYS my fav.

Just finished: Jackie's Girl - by Kathy McKeon -- she was Jackie Kennedy's assistant after JFK died and it was a super cool inside look on the Kennedy life. Also, I'm obsessed with Jackie Kennedy for obvious reasons.

Reading: Know my name - by Chanel Miller - the memoir of 'Emily Doe' the girl who was found unconscious behind a dumpster after being allegedly raped by the Stanford swim star, Brock Turner.

ALSO: Home Body - by Joanna Gaines and the Whole 30 Cookbook are my bible"

Earlier this year in honor of Read Across America Day, more of our crew shared what they were reading, and encouraged our readers to do the same:

Beth McEvoy, 207 show multiskilled journalist: Beth and her son just started The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien

Beth and her son just started The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien Lindsey Mills, anchor and multiskilled journalist: Lindsey says her newborn Roux loves all Dr. Seuss and Goodnight Moon.

Lindsey says her newborn Roux loves all Dr. Seuss and Goodnight Moon. Mike KMack, assignment desk: With his daughter, he's reading the eighth book in Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events titled The Hostile Hospital.

With his daughter, he's reading the eighth book in Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events titled The Hostile Hospital. Griffin Stockford, digital content producer: Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance

Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance Shannon Moss, reporter: When Life Hands You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger

When Life Hands You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger Krister Rollins, producer: Myths of the Norsemen by Roger Lancelyn, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" series and "Restaurant at the End of the Universe" by Douglas Adams.

Myths of the Norsemen by Roger Lancelyn, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" series and "Restaurant at the End of the Universe" by Douglas Adams. Hannah Yechivi, multiskilled journalist: Free Speech: Ten Principles for a Connected World by Timothy Garton Ash.

Free Speech: Ten Principles for a Connected World by Timothy Garton Ash. Hannah Dineen, anchor and multiskilled journalist: Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and The News Sorority: Diane Sawyer, Katie Couric, Christiane Amanpour—and the (Ongoing, Imperfect, Complicated) Triumph of Women in TV News by Sheila Weller

Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and The News Sorority: Diane Sawyer, Katie Couric, Christiane Amanpour—and the (Ongoing, Imperfect, Complicated) Triumph of Women in TV News by Sheila Weller Dana Rosengard, managing editor: Then They Came For Me: Martin Miemoller, the pastor who defied the Nazis by Matthew D. Hockenos.

Then They Came For Me: Martin Miemoller, the pastor who defied the Nazis by Matthew D. Hockenos. Chloe Teboe, multiskilled journalist: Becoming by Michelle Obama, and Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward.

Becoming by Michelle Obama, and Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward. Isaac Luken, producer: The Last Pass: Cousy, Russell, the Celtics, and What Matters in the End by Gary Pomerantz

The Last Pass: Cousy, Russell, the Celtics, and What Matters in the End by Gary Pomerantz Pat Callaghan, anchor and reporter: Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe

Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe Don Carrigan, reporter: Hounded by David Rosenfelt

